FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.21 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $73.12 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 781,008,621 coins and its circulating supply is 354,055,042 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

