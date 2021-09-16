Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.48.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Firestone Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firestone Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.