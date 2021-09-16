Firo Reaches Market Cap of $90.37 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00015418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $90.37 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023453 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,307,992 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

