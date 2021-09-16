First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.65 on Thursday. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

