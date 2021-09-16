First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,298.53

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,298.53 ($30.03) and traded as high as GBX 2,455 ($32.07). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,345 ($30.64), with a volume of 61,811 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,440.31. The company has a market cap of £651.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

