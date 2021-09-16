First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,298.53

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,298.53 ($30.03) and traded as high as GBX 2,455 ($32.07). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,345 ($30.64), with a volume of 61,811 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,440.31. The company has a market cap of £651.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

