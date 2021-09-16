First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Gap Down to $42.32

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.32, but opened at $41.05. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 5,178 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.