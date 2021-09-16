First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of RNEM stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.