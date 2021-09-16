First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,890. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $60.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

