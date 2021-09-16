First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.74. Approximately 504,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 290,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

