First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 20.50% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

HDMV opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

