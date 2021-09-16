First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.