First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

