First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 54.9% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ROBT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 16,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

