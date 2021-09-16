First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

