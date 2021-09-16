First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the August 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. 3,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,168. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

