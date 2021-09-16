First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 11,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,861,000.

