First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.58. 383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.