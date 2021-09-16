First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 66,593 shares.The stock last traded at $88.18 and had previously closed at $89.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.