FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 39,787 shares.The stock last traded at $194.42 and had previously closed at $192.31.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.64.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 2.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,542,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

