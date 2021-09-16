Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $36,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.36 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

