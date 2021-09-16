Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.96

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1391376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

FCUUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target (up previously from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $587.43 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

