Fivebalance (FBN) Hits Market Cap of $100,659.43

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 178.5% higher against the dollar. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $100,659.43 and $1,617.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00140744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00806980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

