FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,281 shares during the quarter. FLEX LNG comprises approximately 1.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.97% of FLEX LNG worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLNG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $867.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

