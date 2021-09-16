FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.92

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $899.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

