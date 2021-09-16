FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 1.5%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $37.17. 858,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 939,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

