FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 553,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 209,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 218,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 51,529 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

