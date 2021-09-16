FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Cap of $419,479.32

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $419,479.32 and $49.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00803441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046084 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars.

