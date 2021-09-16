Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

