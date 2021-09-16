FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $922,777.85 and $2,056.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

