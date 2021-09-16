Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Up 4%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.69. 2,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.
The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,860,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
