Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX):

9/13/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $469.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

