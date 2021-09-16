Font (FONT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $45,317.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $45,317.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Font has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00008497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Font

Font is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

