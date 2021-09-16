Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.59.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

