Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.07 and last traded at $102.07. Approximately 195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

