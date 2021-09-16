Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.09. 62,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

