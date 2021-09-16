Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.95. 11,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.