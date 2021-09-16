Forefront Analytics LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 8,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,870. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $47.94.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.