Forefront Analytics LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.8% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 386,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000.

VNQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.20. The stock had a trading volume of 111,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,038. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

