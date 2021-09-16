Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.40

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.40 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 5621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

