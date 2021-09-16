FortKnoxster Tops 1-Day Volume of $338,627.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $338,627.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00141021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00801132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046047 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.