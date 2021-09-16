Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 7,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 56,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

