Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,470 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fossil Group worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $661.19 million, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.