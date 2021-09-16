Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Tops $898,148.52

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $898,148.52 and approximately $7,452.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00142612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00815217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

