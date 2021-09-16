Frax Price Tops $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $327.38 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00175847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.07523122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.35 or 1.00312997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.00872604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 328,292,101 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.