Frax Share (FXS) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $84.37 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $5.21 or 0.00011005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00072852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00121557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.36 or 0.07482892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.88 or 0.99935445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00851667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

