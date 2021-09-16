Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.72.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

