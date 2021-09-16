Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

