Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 200,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

