Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.22. 427,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,448,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

