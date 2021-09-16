Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Up 5.7%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.42 and last traded at $144.91. Approximately 13,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 348,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,540 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.